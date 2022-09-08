Trudy Busch Valentine visits Hannibal in her campaign tour

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Trudy Busch Valentine kicked off her 3 day “Nobody’s Senator but Yours” tour.

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate stopped in Hannibal.

“I want to get around all the rural areas of Missouri,” Busch Valentine said. “It’s so important for me to meet people. For people to be able to talk with me, to tell me the issues that they’re concerned about and their hopes and dreams.”

Busch Valentine is mostly known for being an heiress to the St. Louis’ Anheuser Busch Dynasty and has been a nurse for most of her career.

She said she was moved to go into politics in 2021 and began campaigning for the seat being vacated by Republican Senator Roy Blunt back in March.

Her campaign said the big push for this tour is to engage directly with voters.

“I want to get across to voters that I’m here to serve the people of Missouri and that I won’t be anyone’s senator but yours,” Busch Valentine said. “I want to be able to talk to independents, to republicans and of course to the democrats. I think my message can appeal to everyone.”

Busch Valentine is running against current Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt in the November general election.

