Volunteer and registration open for 6th Annual Gold Star Mission 500 Event

QUINCY (WGEM) - A group of Tri-State veterans and service members want to remember the heroes who have died in conflict since Sept. 11, 2001.

The 6th Annual Gold Star Mission 500 Event, a 5 day, 520 mile bike trek across Illinois, including Quincy, Macomb and Mount Sterling has opened their registration.

Veterans and service members will honor the service and sacrifice of almost 300 Illinois veterans who have passed away since Sept. 11, 2001.

“Our heroes only die twice,” said the event’s facilitator, Richard Elsenpeter. “Once when they take their last breath, they die a second time when their name is spoken for the last time or forgotten. Their mission is to keep those almost 300 veterans names alive. "

Elsenpeter said you can register or volunteer here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.