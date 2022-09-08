WGEM News honored for excellence in news broadcasting

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM News was honored Wednesday with four Crystal Mic Awards from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

The Tri-States’ News Leader received awards in the categories of Breaking News, Best Weather Operation and Best Newscast. Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mike Miletich was named Best Reporter.

“Whether it’s reporting live from a breaking news scene, alerting you of breaking weather or providing daily coverage of state government, our goal is to be a trusted local resource,” said WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney.

“We are local journalists who live in local communities, and we are honored to tell our neighbors’ stories. These awards belong to the communities we serve just as much as they belong to us,” Mahoney added.

The Illinois News Broadcasters Association was first established in 1955 in Springfield. Its mission is to provide education and support for working news broadcasters.

This is the second year that INBA has hosted the Crystal Mic Awards. The awards will be presented October 8 at the association’s fall convention in Bloomington.

