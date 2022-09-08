WGEM News honored for excellence in news broadcasting

WGEM Logo
WGEM Logo(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - WGEM News was honored Wednesday with four Crystal Mic Awards from the Illinois News Broadcasters Association.

The Tri-States’ News Leader received awards in the categories of Breaking News, Best Weather Operation and Best Newscast. Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief Mike Miletich was named Best Reporter.

“Whether it’s reporting live from a breaking news scene, alerting you of breaking weather or providing daily coverage of state government, our goal is to be a trusted local resource,” said WGEM News Director Chad Mahoney.

“We are local journalists who live in local communities, and we are honored to tell our neighbors’ stories. These awards belong to the communities we serve just as much as they belong to us,” Mahoney added.

The Illinois News Broadcasters Association was first established in 1955 in Springfield. Its mission is to provide education and support for working news broadcasters.

This is the second year that INBA has hosted the Crystal Mic Awards. The awards will be presented October 8 at the association’s fall convention in Bloomington.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Bless Hospital updates their mask policy.
Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy
The victim says a roommate found the two squatters inside the home and called police. The woman...
‘It’s very scary’: Pair found living in vacationing woman’s home

Latest News

Local kids worked together to raise over $8,000 for the salvation army.
Local kids raise thousands for Salvation Army
This is the first year the 5K will run alongside the toy show.
Toy show and 5K ahead this weekend in Quincy
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce building in Springfield.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce opposes workers’ rights amendment
Trudy Busch Valentine kicked off her 3 day “Nobody’s Senator but Yours” tour.
Trudy Busch Valentine visits Hannibal in her campaign tour
People from the tri-states gathered in a housing summit meeting to address housing needs.
The North East Community Action Corporation hosts a housing summit meeting