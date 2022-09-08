WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Sept. 7) QU Hawks Football Team Will Play Under The Thursday Night Lights Once Again And The QU Hawks Soccer Team Wins On The Road

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Hawks will return to the football turf for the second week in a row on a Thursday night tomorrow in The Gem City! (0-1) QU is set to play host to (0-1) Trinity International University in less than 24 hours. The Hawks will be in search of their first win of the 2022 season on the gridiron 7 days after losing their season opener 44-15 against the Pioneers of Glenville State College out of West Virginia. The Trojans were in action back on August 27. It was on that date that TIU dropped a 28-0 decision at home against Hastings College out of Nebraska.

Quincy University and Trinity International have faced each other before on the turf. The two teams last squared-off on the gridiron back on November 1, 2008 in “The Gem City”. The Hawks beat TIU in that contest 28-9.

