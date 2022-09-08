WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Sept. 7) QU Hawks Football Team Will Play Under The Thursday Night Lights Once Again And The QU Hawks Soccer Team Wins On The Road
College Football Action Set To Return To The Gem City Thursday At 6:00 PM
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University Hawks will return to the football turf for the second week in a row on a Thursday night tomorrow in The Gem City! (0-1) QU is set to play host to (0-1) Trinity International University in less than 24 hours. The Hawks will be in search of their first win of the 2022 season on the gridiron 7 days after losing their season opener 44-15 against the Pioneers of Glenville State College out of West Virginia. The Trojans were in action back on August 27. It was on that date that TIU dropped a 28-0 decision at home against Hastings College out of Nebraska.
Quincy University and Trinity International have faced each other before on the turf. The two teams last squared-off on the gridiron back on November 1, 2008 in “The Gem City”. The Hawks beat TIU in that contest 28-9.
