WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (September 7) Palmyra Panthers Preparing For A Trip To Centralia This Football Friday Night

CCC Schedule About To Start For Head Coach Kevin Miles And The Orange And Black
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (0-2) Panthers Of Palmyra are in the midst of a tough stretch of 5 straight road games. That’s what was on the 2022 regular season schedule for the “Orange & Black” and the journey continues this week with a stop in Centralia. This week’s contest is a Clarence Cannon Conference battle that will be a daunting challenge for the young Panthers. (2-0) Centralia beat Hallsville last week 26-20 at home. Palmyra lost to Hallsville 58-20 during Week 1 of the new season.

CHS beat Palmyra in 2021 on their home turf 12-0 where they posted a 3-2 slate last season. PHS was 1-4 playing away from the Flower City last season. This Panther vs. Panther catfight in the CCC is going to be one where Palmyra will have to play mistake free and inspired football for a full 4 quarters.

We’ll check in with PHS head coach Kevin Miles for a breakdown and a scouting report on CHS.

