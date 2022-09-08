WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 7) Rushville-Industry Travels To “The Pit” To Face The (9-0) QND Lady Raiders On The Volleyball Court
Prep Volleyball Final Scores From Wednesday
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
IHSA Volleyball
Rushville-Industry 0
(2) Quincy Notre Dame 2
QND Wins By The Scores Of: 25-14, 25-3
QND Leaders:
Annie Eaton 9 Assists
11 kills total for the match (6 players contributed)
QND Now (10-0) On The Season
Southeastern 2
Monmouth United 1
SE Lady Suns Wins 25-19, 25-27, 25-19 To Improve To (6-1) On the Season
Note: Game was disrupted by a 45 minute delay when the fire alarm went off at Monmouth United HS.
SE Leaders:
Amanda Stephens (24 kills, 15 assists, 3 Blks)
Abbey McMillen (10 kills)
Assists: Kenzie Griswold 23
Digs: Summer Ramsey 19
SE Lady Suns Injury Update: Southeastern setter Abigail Shaffer remains sidelined after sustaining an injury (concussion protocol) during the Sept 3 match vs. Illini West.
IHSA Volleyball
Illini West 2
Western 0
IW Wins By The Scores Of: 25-13, 25-6.
Illini West Leaders
Kills-Josie Bryan with 8, Reagan Reed with 3.
Assists-Reagan Reed with 8, Josie Bryan with 5.
Digs-Kaelyn Ferrill with 7, Abi White and Reagan Reed with 4.
Service Points-Reagan Reed (13 & 1 ace) / Josie Bryan (10 & 3 aces) / Elly Krieg (5 & 1 ace)
(6-3) Lady Chargers will Host Havana On Thursday at 7 p.m.
