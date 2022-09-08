WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Sept. 7) Rushville-Industry Travels To “The Pit” To Face The (9-0) QND Lady Raiders On The Volleyball Court

Prep Volleyball Final Scores From Wednesday
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team (2022)
QND Lady Raiders Volleyball Team (2022)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

IHSA Volleyball

Rushville-Industry 0

(2) Quincy Notre Dame 2

QND Wins By The Scores Of: 25-14, 25-3

QND Leaders:

Annie Eaton 9 Assists

11 kills total for the match (6 players contributed)

QND Now (10-0) On The Season

Southeastern 2

Monmouth United 1

SE Lady Suns Wins 25-19, 25-27, 25-19 To Improve To (6-1) On the Season

Note: Game was disrupted by a 45 minute delay when the fire alarm went off at Monmouth United HS.

SE Leaders:

Amanda Stephens (24 kills, 15 assists, 3 Blks)

Abbey McMillen (10 kills)

Assists: Kenzie Griswold 23

Digs: Summer Ramsey 19

SE Lady Suns Injury Update: Southeastern setter Abigail Shaffer remains sidelined after sustaining an injury (concussion protocol) during the Sept 3 match vs. Illini West.

IHSA Volleyball

Illini West 2

Western 0

IW Wins By The Scores Of: 25-13, 25-6.

Illini West Leaders

Kills-Josie Bryan with 8, Reagan Reed with 3.

Assists-Reagan Reed with 8, Josie Bryan with 5.

Digs-Kaelyn Ferrill with 7, Abi White and Reagan Reed with 4.

Service Points-Reagan Reed (13 & 1 ace) / Josie Bryan (10 & 3 aces) / Elly Krieg (5 & 1 ace)

(6-3) Lady Chargers will Host Havana On Thursday at 7 p.m.

