WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (September 7) The QU Hawks Football Team Will Try And Lock Up Win Number 1 On The New Season Tonight In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy University football team will try and turn the page from last weeks setback in their season opener at home as they welcome Trinity International University to QU Stadium tonight. The two (0-1) squads are set to square off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday evening. Hawks head coach Gary Bass has indicated that his squad has had a good week of practice leading up to this contest.

We’ll check in with coach Bass for an update on this evening’s battle against TIU as well as a scouting report.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.