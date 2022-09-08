Worsening drought conditions

QUINCY (WGEM) - The latest drought monitor is out and available, it shows a worsening drought for the region. The rain that is expected later this weekend will not be enough to mitigate any drought conditions. We are in a quiet weather pattern at least through most of Saturday. We expect full sunshine for Friday and temperatures topping out in the mid-80s. Saturday is a little bit of a crapshoot. It is possible cloud cover could roll in out of the southeast Saturday by noon. I am not confident in the forecast models for Saturday, as far as cloud cover goes. It could be one of those days where the clouds stay just south of the region leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Or it could be a day where the cloud cover continues its north word March covering us up and clouds by noon. A cold front then slides through the area Saturday night through Sunday it will spark some scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. We do not expect much rain in the gauge with this system. All forecast indications are that we would see less than a half inch, more likely a quarter inch or less. The cold front will also usher in a couple of days of cooler temperatures. But the heat rolls right back into the tri-state area beginning Tuesday.

