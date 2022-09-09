1,000 flags on display to honor veterans and first responders

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you drive down Broadway or Vermont Street in Quincy this week, be on the look out for some American flags.

1,000 flags, to be exact, are on display on Vermont Street this weekend to honor military veterans and first responders.

The Field of Honor is put together by the Flags of Honor group with the Quincy Exchange Club.

This is the seventh year for the Field of Honor.

This year, a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will also be featured.

Art Awerkamp, chairman of Flags of Honor, said that on day one, he already feels a sense of togetherness from the community.

“It’s the communities event, we asked if people wanted to come out and help us put the field up, come out and help, and a few people did, which is awesome, they felt like they’re part of it,” said Awerkamp.

He said it’s a small gesture for some big sacrifices made for the USA.

“We need to remember, you know, the people that gave us our freedoms and made our democracy possible and honor them every chance we can and by doing this it’s just a little thing, it’s not even close to the sacrifice they’ve given,” said Awerkamp.

The field of honor is free to visit.

Awerkamp said you can visit at any time since they put lights on at night, so you can enjoy a night view of the flags.

