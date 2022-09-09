Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 10th, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com
Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Genieve Roberts
Helen Lemley
Dorothy Loop
Cheryl Luft
Nathan Dulaney
Carol Covey
Sammy Gorlovetsky
Amy Hill
Michelle Hollensteiner
Jim Erwin
Marcia Blackledge
Mike Roberts
Siera Duesterhaus
Alissa DeRoos
Makayla Golay
Teffeney Vogel
Nikki Hoosier
Andrew Tucker-Lord
Matthew Clark
Darrell Riefesel
Jim Nixon
ANNIVERSARIES
Brad & Shelly Rowland
Lukas & Amanda Krietemeyer
Daryl & Mary Caldwell
Harold & Jane Briney Miller
Tarry & Kathy Thompson
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.