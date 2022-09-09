Canton R-V placed on ‘stay-put’ after student claims to have a weapon

School Resource Officer
School Resource Officer(Cutout Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0 and Pixabay / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) - Officials from the Canton R-V School District reported Friday morning that around 8 a.m. the district had been placed on “stay put” after an elementary student claimed to have a weapon.

Officials stated the student was immediately taken to the elementary office and supervised while school administration and the school resource officer secured the student’s belongings.

Officials reported no weapons were found during the search.

According to school officials, multiple students had overheard the student make a verbal threat and counselors have been made available to students.

The district resumed normal activity and the “stay put” was lifted just after 9 a.m.

