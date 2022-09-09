Demolition work begins on Ruby Tuesday

Autoplay Caption

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s more progress underway to open Target and other big box retailers at the former Kmart property in Quincy.

On Thursday, crews starting demolishing the former Ruby Tuesday which has been sitting vacant on 36th and Broadway St. for six years.

It’s the latest work to pave the way for more smaller national retailers at the commercial property.

The demo work today had residents like Carolyn and Roger Eden curious and excited.

“It’s nice to see these big buildings being utilized,” said Carolyn Eden. “I mean, there were three of them on this street that were just empty.”

Plans call for national retailers to fill spaces in what will be the Target parking lot.

Property developer Allen Krinsky said they have to stay tight-lipped at this time.

However, he did hint that a major fast food chain that Quincy does not already have will be among one of the retailers utilizing the lot space.

“We go out to eat four or five days a week,” said Roger Eden.

“It’ll be nice to have another choice,” said Carolyn Eden.

Workers at Boyers BootNShoe, located right behind what will be Target, are excited to see the progress.

“We’re just excited to have more traffic for Quincy,” said the owners daughter and sales manager, Jennifer Boyer. “And more traffic for our store. We really think it’s going to be a good thing for our town and hopefully for our business.”

Myer hopes Target and the upcoming retail businesses at the lot sparks a comeback for Quincy retail.

“We’ve kind of lost some of our major stores here in town,” Myer said. “So I think this will bring people back to Quincy.”

Demo work on the old Ruby Tuesday building is expected to be completely down on Monday.

Krinsky said as far as Target goes, it’s on track to open at the start of May.

He and his crew will finish the outside by Nov. 1.

After that, Target representatives will take over the inside.

RELATED:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.