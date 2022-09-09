Find The Cold Front

Temperatures have dropped significantly behind the cold front which will impact the region on Sunday.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Sep. 9, 2022
Just under two days until the Autumn Equinox officially starts the fall season and an approaching cold front is on its way to deliver that fall feel. Ahead of the front on Saturday, sunny skies through the first half of the day will help temperatures climb into the mid 80′s once again. Later Saturday afternoon and evening, cloud cover will begin to increase from West to East.

The cold front arrives overnight Saturday and Sunday morning, bringing with it some scattered showers and a wind shift. Winds will shift to more of a North/Northwesterly direction and may gust to 20-25mph. The scattered showers will not be a drought buster, but will bring rain amounts around a quarter of an inch for many. Sunday will not be a washout though, with most showers exiting the region by Sunday afternoon and the sun returning.

Clouds will linger behind the system on Monday, keeping temperatures cooler than average. However, for fans of warmer weather, the above average temperatures are set to make a comeback later next week.

