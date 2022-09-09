Hospital Report: September 9, 2022

By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Brenda Ann Winget, 62, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 6 at Culbertson Memorial Hospital in Rushville, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Betty “Arlene” Koch, 97, of Quincy, IL, passed away September 5 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

David A. Sowell, age 74, of Lake of the Oaks, Canton, Missouri, died on September 8 in Blessing Hospital. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

John B. Sanders, age 79, of Quincy died on September 6 in the Illinois Veterans Home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Margaret Midget, age 91, of Quincy, died September 7 in The Arbors at Adams Pointe, in Quincy. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

There are no births to report today.

