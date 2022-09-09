It’s Red Friday, Kansas City! Get ready for the Chiefs’ 2022 campaign

(David Eulitt // Getty Images)
By Shain Bergan, Marleah Campbell and Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Another NFL season is upon us, and the Chiefs have unfinished business after a 2021 campaign that saw plenty of highs, but ended with a loss in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs open up their 2022 regular season Sunday at 3:25 p.m. against the Arizona Cardinals on KCTV5 (CBS). In the meantime, several area organizations are joining with the Chiefs on celebrating the first Red Friday of the season.

Fans can show their support for the Chiefs by repping red and buying team flags for $5 at more than 130 McDonald’s locations throughout the Kansas City metro, Lawrence and St. Joseph. They can also buy them at area Hy-Vee stores on Friday. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Fans can also buy the Chiefs flags on the team’s website here.

Once you secure your flag, you’re encouraged to post a photo with it on social media with the hashtag #RedFriday

Over the past eight years, Red Friday has raised more than $3.5 million for the Ronald McDonald House.

Fans can also take part in a special Red Friday Chiefs Tailgate Party at Zona Rosa, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Northwest 86th Place in Kansas City, MO.

Coming out of Arizona, the Chiefs’ home-opener at Arrowhead Stadium is next Thursday against AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers at 7:15 p.m.

Click here for KCTV5′s full Kansas City Chiefs coverage.

