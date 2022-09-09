Lawn care tips in Tri-State drought

QUINCY (WGEM) - With much of the Tri-State region battling dry conditions, it’s good to know some tips for your yard.

Floyd Leffer, president of Leffers Landscape & Nursery in Quincy, has noticed some browning lawns.

He said that could be due to the lack of significant rainfall in the area.

Leffer wants to remind residents to water their lawn, but maybe not as often as they may think.

“You don’t necessarily need to water everyday, but you know like every three days if you could,” said Leffer. “Other than that, and if you can’t water, maybe a little bit later when we do get a little bit moisture, you might wanna top seed it a little bit.”

Leffer also said that if you’ve planted any trees in the last year or two, they’re due for a heavy watering right now.

