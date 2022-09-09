Lawn care tips in Tri-State drought

Floyd Leffer, president of Leffers Landscape & Nursery in Quincy, has noticed some browning...
Floyd Leffer, president of Leffers Landscape & Nursery in Quincy, has noticed some browning lawns.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With much of the Tri-State region battling dry conditions, it’s good to know some tips for your yard.

Floyd Leffer, president of Leffers Landscape & Nursery in Quincy, has noticed some browning lawns.

He said that could be due to the lack of significant rainfall in the area.

Leffer wants to remind residents to water their lawn, but maybe not as often as they may think.

“You don’t necessarily need to water everyday, but you know like every three days if you could,” said Leffer. “Other than that, and if you can’t water, maybe a little bit later when we do get a little bit moisture, you might wanna top seed it a little bit.”

Leffer also said that if you’ve planted any trees in the last year or two, they’re due for a heavy watering right now.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday demolition begins.
Demolition work begins on Ruby Tuesday
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

BLESSING OF THE HANDS
Local medical students have hands blessed
This year, a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will also be featured.
1,000 flags on display to honor veterans and first responders
Passengers leaving the Viking Cruise ship in Hannibal.
New cruise ship docks in Hannibal
The Illinois Department of Public Health says COVID-19 therapies helped thousands of people...
IDPH: Therapeutic treatments helped 8,600 people avoid hospitalization over recent months