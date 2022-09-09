Local medical students have hands blessed

BLESSING OF THE HANDS
BLESSING OF THE HANDS(WGEM)
By Hunter Willis
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Blessing-Rieman College held their Commitment to Care ceremony this Friday afternoon.

The ceremony blesses the hands of those students going into the healthcare profession after graduating.

The tradition is to show students that their hands are tools for caring.

“We want them to think of this being more of a job. It’s truly a profession, it’s a calling. And we want them to think of the responsibility as well as the joy that they can get from this career,” Blessing-Rieman President/CEO Brenda Beshears said.

Beshears said that they are they are seeing a rise in enrollment for nursing education since a lull due to Covid-19.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday demolition begins.
Demolition work begins on Ruby Tuesday
Ethan Glynn, 15, was severely injured as he made a tackle playing defense in what should have...
Teen paralyzed in ‘freak accident’ at 1st high school football game
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Floyd Leffer, president of Leffers Landscape & Nursery in Quincy, has noticed some browning...
Lawn care tips in Tri-State drought
This year, a replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will also be featured.
1,000 flags on display to honor veterans and first responders
Passengers leaving the Viking Cruise ship in Hannibal.
New cruise ship docks in Hannibal
The Illinois Department of Public Health says COVID-19 therapies helped thousands of people...
IDPH: Therapeutic treatments helped 8,600 people avoid hospitalization over recent months