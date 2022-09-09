Local medical students have hands blessed

QUINCY (WGEM) -Blessing-Rieman College held their Commitment to Care ceremony this Friday afternoon.

The ceremony blesses the hands of those students going into the healthcare profession after graduating.

The tradition is to show students that their hands are tools for caring.

“We want them to think of this being more of a job. It’s truly a profession, it’s a calling. And we want them to think of the responsibility as well as the joy that they can get from this career,” Blessing-Rieman President/CEO Brenda Beshears said.

Beshears said that they are they are seeing a rise in enrollment for nursing education since a lull due to Covid-19.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.