Man arrested after luring boy away from bus stop, molesting him, police say

CHANDLER, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - An Arizona man is accused of luring a 7-year-old boy away from his bus stop and molesting him two months ago in the Chandler area.

Chandler police said they arrested Jesus Jorge Delcampo on Thursday afternoon after DNA linked him to the crime.

Arizona’s Family reports on July 29, the boy’s parents called 911 after their son told them he followed a man in a “go-kart” behind a shed and was molested near McQueen and Warner roads.

According to court documents, the parents suspected maintenance staff and confronted them before calling the police.

Authorities said the boy told them he got to his bus stop too early, and no other kids were around. So, he asked Delcampo, who was riding around in a golf cart, for help. Delcampo reportedly told the boy to follow him to the shed, where he molested him.

After Delcampo stopped, police said he told the boy to meet him back at the park.

According to court documents, the boy’s parents told officers they talked to different maintenance staff, including Delcampo. The boy’s mother said Delcampo appeared scared, and his face changed when he was told about the allegations.

DNA was later taken from all the men working at the complex, including Delcampo, in early August.

Authorities said Delcampo told them he had gone to work at the complex on the morning of the crime but went directly to the main office. He also said he talked to another co-worker along the way and waited at the office. However, that employee was interviewed by police and said he never spoke to Delcampo that morning.

Video surveillance reportedly showed Delcampo driving a golf cart the morning of the incident.

On Wednesday, police said the DNA found on the victim matched Delcampo. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

Delcampo has claimed innocence, stating it was “impossible” that his DNA was found on the boy, police said. He also reportedly claimed he was at the office despite video surveillance.

Chandler police said Delcampo was booked on two counts of molestation of a child and one count of kidnapping.

