MoDOT already recruiting seasonal winter workers

QUINCY (WGEM) - The first snowfall in the Tri-States may be months away but MoDOT officials said they are working to intensify their hiring process in September in order to fill open positions.

District Engineer Paula Gough said they are hoping to get at least 30 seasonal workers to help supplement MoDOT crews within their district. She said these workers are essential to ensuring secondary routes get tended to quickly after primary routes during intense snowfall.

“They supplement our full time operators and really allow us to ensure, you know, that we try to get our staffing levels where we need to be and preparation for the storms across the area,” Gough said.

She said hiring enough workers for snow removal is only made harder as they’re still working to fill full-time positions they already have open.

She said they are going through applications that have been submitted, and are working to get the word out about open positions.

“Through our various communication means, you know, social media,” she said. “People will see through the different job boards as well as we do periodically attend various career fairs across our district to be able to continue to promote.”

If you are interesting in being an emergency equipment operator, you need to be 18 years old or over, have a CDL, and be able to pass through employee screenings.

if you are curious about any of MoDOT’s job openings you can call 1-888 ASK MODOT or go to their website.

