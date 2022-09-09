New cruise ship docks in Hannibal

Autoplay Caption

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - It was a big day for Hannibal with the brand new Viking Mississippi docking Friday morning.

Over 300 tourists got to enjoy a warm and sunny afternoon for the Viking’s debut.

The Viking Mississippi had its inaugural docking at 7 a.m. with a ceremony.

City leaders say it’s a monumental event that’s been years in the making since 2016.

At 1 p.m. it departed.

Mayor James Hark said the Viking Mississippi is not your typical river boat.

“Ships are on the ocean, boats are in the rivers,” Hark said. “To me, this is a cruise ship. It’s here in Hannibal docked at our new riverfront.”

The Viking is said to be one of the biggest river cruises holding 386 guests and 148 crewmembers.

Now that the Mississippi River is on the Viking’s permanent itinerary, Hannibal will get to have more frequent visitors helping out the local economy.

“We started this beautiful cruise in Saint Paul and it’s been awesome,” said visitor Cherly Phipps. “Every town we’ve been to has treated us like celebrities. It’s just so exciting.”

Phipps said she and her husband Del wanted to make their six hours in Hannibal count.

“The weather’s been gorgeous,” Phipps said. “We were in Hannibal a few years ago and it was rainy. So we didn’t stop. And we love Mark Twain, we’re both history buffs and we’re excited to be here.”

Locals celebrated as well.

One boy, Neheniah Warthen is a boat enthusiast making it his mission to see every boat dock in Hannibal. He’s also been to Keokuk and New Orleans to watch boats there.

His father, Devon said Neheniah has been keeping tabs on the Viking Mississippi, and could not miss out this morning.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Warten said.

Hark said the Viking Mississippi could be one of the biggest money draws to America’s Hometown.

“The riverboats that come here require fuel,” Hark said. “There’s fuel to be purchased. The increase in revenues and visitors to the historic downtown. That means the stores are able to keep people employed.”

Hannibal business owners were excited to see new faces and the local economy glowing.

“We are just so excited,” said Dutch Country General Store’s owner, Kathy Wear. “We’ve had some international visitors, too which is always fun.”

The Viking has taken off now to its next destination in Saint Louis.

The next cruise is set to arrive in Hannibal on Sunday.

