Still eyeing the chance of showers this weekend

QUINCY (WGEM) - A fairly seasonable start to the day again as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. The high pressure system that has been our main forecast influencer over the past several days is now gradually moving eastward. The high pressure is very large though so it will continue to impact our forecast today by allowing for plentiful sunshine. Daytime highs will be very similar to yesterday, as we will be in the mid 80s. It will be a pleasant day with low humidity. For tonight, we will have mostly clear skies. That is great news as the full Harvest moon will be tonight/tomorrow morning. As for nighttime lows, we will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The change in our weather pattern that we have been talking about will take place this weekend. This change will be due to a cold front that will move through the region. The front is not expected until tomorrow night into Sunday morning. Before the front arrives, we will have a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s. We will gradually start to see more clouds moving into the area as the cold front approaches. Tomorrow will remain dry. The rain is expected tomorrow night into Sunday. Right now on WGEM News Today, I am going over what to expect with that rain chance.

September's full moon is called the Harvest moon. (maxuser | WGEM)

