Tropical Storm Kay dumps rain on Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kay is dumping heavy rains on a sparsely populated area of Mexico’s Pacific coast and is expected to weaken further as it curls out to sea, possibly bringing rain to southernmost California by the weekend.

The eye of Kay came ashore as a hurricane near Mexico’s Bahia Asuncion in Baja California Sur state Thursday, but by evening it was a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph).

It had moved back over open water by late Thursday and was expected to weaken further Friday.

