WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 8) QND Raiders Fall To Defeat On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Against Springfield

Blue & Gold Drop Their Second Game Of The 2022 Season At Advance Physical Therapy Field
Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Drops A 1-0 Decision Against Springfield
Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Drops A 1-0 Decision Against Springfield(QND SOCCER)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame knew at the start of tonight’s IHSA soccer game against (4-2-1) Springfield, that they would be in for a tough battle on the pitch. That was certainly the case this evening at Advance Physical Therapy Field were the visiting Senators held the “Blue and Gold” scoreless in route to a 1-0 victory in “The Gem City!”

The setback was the second of the season for the Raiders who lost their season opener against Peoria Notre Dame, at home, 3-0 back on August 22.

The Raiders will return to action on the pitch this Saturday, on the road, against the Ironmen of Normal Community. The game is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 8) Lady Blue Devils Of QHS Post A Win On The Fairways Against Palmyra

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy High Lady Blue Devils Post Another Win On The Prep Fairways

Sports

Camp Point Central’s High Speed Offense Tested Vs Unity-Payson Defense Under The Friday Night Lights

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Rongholt
Central Offense vs U-P Mustangs

VOD Recordings

Central's Offense Tested Vs Unity-Payson Defense

Updated: 5 hours ago

Sports

IHSA golf updates from the Gold Hills golf course in Colchester and college soccer/MSHSAA softball scores

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
IHSA Golf Updates

Latest News

Sports

Qu Hawks football set to return to action Thursday night

Updated: 22 hours ago

Sports

QU Hawks football team will try and lock up win number 1 O

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
College Football Returns To The Gem City On Thursday Night

Sports

RIHS vs. QND (IHSA volleyball)

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

Rushville-Industry travels to “The Pit” to face the (9-0) QND Lady Raiders on the volleyball court

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Lady Raiders Post A 2-0 Win Over Rushville-Industry At "The Pit"

Sports

Abbey Schreacke issues verbal commit to Mizzou

Updated: 24 hours ago

Sports

Quincy Notre Dame’s Abbey Schreacke offers insight on her verbal commit to the Mizzou Women’s Basketball program

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:54 AM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Basketball standout Abbey Schreacke Issues A Verbal Commit To Mizzou