WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 8) QND Raiders Fall To Defeat On The IHSA Soccer Pitch Against Springfield

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy Notre Dame knew at the start of tonight’s IHSA soccer game against (4-2-1) Springfield, that they would be in for a tough battle on the pitch. That was certainly the case this evening at Advance Physical Therapy Field were the visiting Senators held the “Blue and Gold” scoreless in route to a 1-0 victory in “The Gem City!”

The setback was the second of the season for the Raiders who lost their season opener against Peoria Notre Dame, at home, 3-0 back on August 22.

The Raiders will return to action on the pitch this Saturday, on the road, against the Ironmen of Normal Community. The game is scheduled to get underway at 2:00 p.m.

