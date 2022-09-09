WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 8) QU Hawks Soar To Their First Win Of The 2022 Season On The College Football Gridiron

QB Tionne Harris Throws For 300 Yards And A Record-Setting 6 Touchdowns At “The Rock!”
Quincy University Rolls Past Trinity International On Thursday Night At "The Rock!"
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - What a night on the college football gridiron for the Hawks Of Quincy University! Playing on Thursday evening for the second week in a row in “The Gem City”, QU’s offense exploded in the first quarter against (0-1) Trinity International University. On just their second offensive play of the game, Hawks quarterback Tionne Harris connected on a 62-yard touchdown strike through the air with senior wideout AJ Hardin. 90 seconds later, the two connected once again, this time on a 27-yard scoring strike. It was the second of three touchdown receptions Hardin would have on the night. Hardin finished the day with 5 receptions for 140 yards to lead the team.

Harris meanwhile, was simply on fire. The speedy St. Louis product tossed a record setting 6 touchdown passes in the first half. That’s the most TD passes thrown by a Hawks quarterback, in a single game, in the programs long history. Quincy University jumped out to a 46-0 lead at the halftime break.

Fans in attendance at QU Stadium had to be thinking to themselves...”What a difference a week makes!”

In the second half, the Trojans outscored the Hawks 14-7, but the game was long since decided. Harris made his way to the bench to allow key reserves to get some much needed “game time” experience on the turf in the final 2 quarters. QND product Ike Wiley saw time at the QB spot once again this week. The Hawks sophomore made three pass attempts that fell incomplete and the former Raider was sacked once by the Trojans.

At the end of four quarters of action, the Hawks posted a convincing 53-14 win over the outmanned Trojans. There were lots of contributors on the Hawks roster that has an impact on the final score. Harris of course led the way with a 15-for-21 passing day for 300 yards and 6 TD’s. Jalen Lawrence reeled in a 43 yard touchdown reception and Taylor Temple rumbled for a 23 yard run for 6. Sophomore wide receiver Marlin Washington also was credited with a TD snag, all in the first frame, as the Hawks jumped out to a stunning 33 point lead.

The Hawks of QU will return to action next Saturday (Sept. 17) when they travel to “The Buckeye State” to face Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio. Last year, the Hawks beat WU 38-17 in “The Gem City.” Next weekend, kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m., and Tri-State area fans can listen to the game “LIVE” on News/Talk 105 WGEM.

