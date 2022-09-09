WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 8) Quincy Notre Dame Volleyball Team Improves To (11-0) After Beating Liberty In Straight Sets
Big Weekend Showdown Ahead for QND Lady Raiders
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Few can argue with perfection! And right now, the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team is playing at a near perfect level on the hardwood. This evening, the (10-0) “Blue & Gold” ventured to Liberty High to take on the Lady Eagles. After the smoke cleared, the QND had posted a straight set (25-15, 25-12) victory over LHS.
Annie Eaton led the Lady Raiders with 14 assists while senior middle hitter Abbey “SEC” Schreacke and Emma Hoing both tallied 6 kills each on the road. (11-0) Quincy Notre Dame will now set their sights on some tough games that are on the way in the days ahead.
IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy 2
Galesburg 1
QHS Wins By The Scores Of 17-25, 25-16, 25-19
Blue Devils Have Now Won 6 Games In A Row!
IHSA Volleyball
Southeastern 2
Payson-Seymour 0
(7-1) SE Lady Suns Win 25-17, 25-12
SE Lady Suns Leaders:
Kills: Amanda Stephens 13 Abbey McMillen 7 Summer Ramsey 6
Assists: Kenzie Griswold. 17 Amanda Stephens 10
Digs: Abbey McMillen 11, Summer Ramsey 8
Aces: Amanda Stephens 2
Blocks: Amanda Stephens 2
IHSA Volleyball
Brown County 0
Macomb 2
(9-0) MHS Wins By The Scores Of: 25-18, 25-17
Macomb Leaders:
Kennedy Adair (12 kills, 2 blocks)
Taylor Adair(6 kills, 2 blocks)
Ally Thorman (3 blocks)
Sarah Stufflebeam (6 digs)
Kaitlyn Robinson( 23 assists)
IHSA Volleyball
Havana 0
Illini West 2
HHS Falls To Defeat 19-25, 19-25
IW Lady Chargers Now (7-3) On The Season
Illini West Leaders:
Kills-Reagan Reed with 9, Josie Bryan with 7.
Assists-Josie Bryan with 9, Reagan Reed with 8.
Digs-Kaelyn Ferrill with 11, Josie Bryan with 9.
Service Points- Abi White (8 & 3 aces) Josie Bryan ( 7 & 1 ace) Kaelyn Ferrill (5 & 2 aces.)
(7-3) IW Lady Chargers Return To Action On Monday To Host Beardstown (Game Time: 7:00 p.m. )
IHSA Volleyball
Unity 2
Pleasant Hill 0
(8-1) UHS Lady Mustangs Win By The Scores Of: 25-13, 25-13
Unity Leaders:
Hayden Frankel - 7 digs, 15 assists
Ashlynn Arnsman - 11 pts, 2 aces
Caroline Knox - 10 points
Kyra Carothers - 2 blocks
Kylee Barry - 4 kills
Andrea Schaffnit - 4 kills
College Volleyball Scoreboard
NAIA
Heart of America Athletic Conference Match
Parkville, Mo. / Breckon Sports Center
Culver-Stockton 0
#4 Park 3
C-SC Falls By The Scores Of: 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)
Culver-Stockton is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the Heart
Park is 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the Heart
