WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 8) Quincy Notre Dame Volleyball Team Improves To (11-0) After Beating Liberty In Straight Sets

Big Weekend Showdown Ahead for QND Lady Raiders
QND Lady Raiders Roll Past Liberty In Straight Sets On The Volleyball Court
QND Lady Raiders Roll Past Liberty In Straight Sets On The Volleyball Court(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Few can argue with perfection! And right now, the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team is playing at a near perfect level on the hardwood. This evening, the (10-0) “Blue & Gold” ventured to Liberty High to take on the Lady Eagles. After the smoke cleared, the QND had posted a straight set (25-15, 25-12) victory over LHS.

Annie Eaton led the Lady Raiders with 14 assists while senior middle hitter Abbey “SEC” Schreacke and Emma Hoing both tallied 6 kills each on the road. (11-0) Quincy Notre Dame will now set their sights on some tough games that are on the way in the days ahead.

IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 2

Galesburg 1

QHS Wins By The Scores Of 17-25, 25-16, 25-19

Blue Devils Have Now Won 6 Games In A Row!

IHSA Volleyball

Southeastern 2

Payson-Seymour 0

(7-1) SE Lady Suns Win 25-17,  25-12

SE Lady Suns Leaders:

Kills:  Amanda Stephens  13   Abbey McMillen 7   Summer Ramsey 6

Assists:  Kenzie Griswold.  17   Amanda Stephens 10

Digs:  Abbey McMillen 11, Summer Ramsey 8

Aces:  Amanda Stephens 2

Blocks:  Amanda Stephens 2

IHSA Volleyball

Brown County 0

Macomb 2

(9-0) MHS Wins By The Scores Of: 25-18, 25-17

Macomb Leaders:

Kennedy Adair (12 kills, 2 blocks)

Taylor Adair(6 kills, 2 blocks)

Ally Thorman (3 blocks)

Sarah Stufflebeam (6 digs)

Kaitlyn Robinson( 23 assists)

IHSA Volleyball

Havana 0

Illini West 2

HHS Falls To Defeat 19-25, 19-25

IW Lady Chargers Now (7-3) On The Season

Illini West Leaders:

Kills-Reagan Reed with 9, Josie Bryan with 7.

Assists-Josie Bryan with 9, Reagan Reed with 8.

Digs-Kaelyn Ferrill with 11, Josie Bryan with 9.

Service Points- Abi White (8 & 3 aces) Josie Bryan ( 7 & 1 ace) Kaelyn Ferrill (5 & 2 aces.)

(7-3) IW Lady Chargers Return To Action On Monday To Host Beardstown (Game Time: 7:00 p.m. )

IHSA Volleyball

Unity 2

Pleasant Hill 0

(8-1) UHS Lady Mustangs Win By The Scores Of: 25-13, 25-13

Unity Leaders:

Hayden Frankel -  7 digs, 15 assists

Ashlynn Arnsman - 11 pts, 2 aces

Caroline Knox - 10 points

Kyra Carothers - 2 blocks

Kylee Barry - 4 kills

Andrea Schaffnit - 4 kills

College Volleyball Scoreboard

NAIA

Heart of America Athletic Conference Match

Parkville, Mo. / Breckon Sports Center

Culver-Stockton 0

#4 Park 3

C-SC Falls By The Scores Of: 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)

Culver-Stockton is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the Heart

Park is 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the Heart

