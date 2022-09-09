WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (September 8) Quincy Notre Dame Volleyball Team Improves To (11-0) After Beating Liberty In Straight Sets

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Few can argue with perfection! And right now, the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team is playing at a near perfect level on the hardwood. This evening, the (10-0) “Blue & Gold” ventured to Liberty High to take on the Lady Eagles. After the smoke cleared, the QND had posted a straight set (25-15, 25-12) victory over LHS.

Annie Eaton led the Lady Raiders with 14 assists while senior middle hitter Abbey “SEC” Schreacke and Emma Hoing both tallied 6 kills each on the road. (11-0) Quincy Notre Dame will now set their sights on some tough games that are on the way in the days ahead.

IHSA Volleyball Scoreboard

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 2

Galesburg 1

QHS Wins By The Scores Of 17-25, 25-16, 25-19

Blue Devils Have Now Won 6 Games In A Row!

Southeastern 2

Payson-Seymour 0

(7-1) SE Lady Suns Win 25-17, 25-12

SE Lady Suns Leaders:

Kills: Amanda Stephens 13 Abbey McMillen 7 Summer Ramsey 6

Assists: Kenzie Griswold. 17 Amanda Stephens 10

Digs: Abbey McMillen 11, Summer Ramsey 8

Aces: Amanda Stephens 2

Blocks: Amanda Stephens 2

Brown County 0

Macomb 2

(9-0) MHS Wins By The Scores Of: 25-18, 25-17

Macomb Leaders:

Kennedy Adair (12 kills, 2 blocks)

Taylor Adair(6 kills, 2 blocks)

Ally Thorman (3 blocks)

Sarah Stufflebeam (6 digs)

Kaitlyn Robinson( 23 assists)

Havana 0

Illini West 2

HHS Falls To Defeat 19-25, 19-25

IW Lady Chargers Now (7-3) On The Season

Illini West Leaders:

Kills- Reagan Reed with 9, Josie Bryan with 7.

Assists- Josie Bryan with 9, Reagan Reed with 8.

Digs- Kaelyn Ferrill with 11, Josie Bryan with 9.

Service Points- Abi White (8 & 3 aces) Josie Bryan ( 7 & 1 ace) Kaelyn Ferrill (5 & 2 aces.)

(7-3) IW Lady Chargers Return To Action On Monday To Host Beardstown (Game Time: 7:00 p.m. )

Unity 2

Pleasant Hill 0

(8-1) UHS Lady Mustangs Win By The Scores Of: 25-13, 25-13

Unity Leaders:

Hayden Frankel - 7 digs, 15 assists

Ashlynn Arnsman - 11 pts, 2 aces

Caroline Knox - 10 points

Kyra Carothers - 2 blocks

Kylee Barry - 4 kills

Andrea Schaffnit - 4 kills

College Volleyball Scoreboard

NAIA

Heart of America Athletic Conference Match

Parkville, Mo. / Breckon Sports Center

Culver-Stockton 0

#4 Park 3

C-SC Falls By The Scores Of: 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 (3-0)

Culver-Stockton is 6-3 overall and 2-2 in the Heart

Park is 4-3 overall and 1-0 in the Heart

