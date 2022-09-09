Camp Point Central’s High Speed Offense Tested Vs Unity-Payson Defense Under The Friday Night Lights

The Panthers of Camp Point Central have scored an absurd 89 points in two games, including a demolishing of a stout Carrollton team in the opening week. Like last year, it is all about the running game with (SR) Isaac Genenbacher and Gavin Graves. However, another emerging weapon in (JR) Nick Moore. Last year he was just running the plays. This year, he is reading defenses and improvising in the pocket. Their first big test is against Unity-Payson. The Mustangs defense has only surrendered less than 25 points a game. WGEM’s Jake Rongholt spoke to the players who have studied enough for Friday night’s clash in Panther country.

