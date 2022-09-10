14th annual Frontier Settlement Day dedicated to newly restored 1800s Fraser Log Cabin

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friends of the Log Cabins Association raised money on Saturday to help continue restoration on Quinsippi Island’s log cabins at the 14th annual Frontier Settlement Day.

The event is a way for families to explore the cabins and interact with volunteers dressing and acting like pioneers so they can get a feel for life in the 1800s.

This year, a special dedication was held for the restoration of an 1828 Fraser Log Cabin, which organizers said had taken years to complete.

Inside is an 1800s classroom with wooden desks and chalk slates.

“It was originally a Stagecoach Stop on the way to Ursa,” said Friends of The Log Cabins Association President John Gebhardt. “And it was moved to the island to save it in the late 60′s. We came and started in 2007. In about 2020, we finally got to this cabin and we completely restored it from the ground up.”

Gebhardt said now that the Fraser Cabin is just about finished, the group will use this year’s funds to maintain the other cabins. The association needs at least $5,000-$10,000 a year to keep up with regular maintenance.

