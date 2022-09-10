14th annual Frontier Settlement Day dedicated to newly restored 1800s Fraser Log Cabin

Settlement Day
Settlement Day(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Friends of the Log Cabins Association raised money on Saturday to help continue restoration on Quinsippi Island’s log cabins at the 14th annual Frontier Settlement Day.

The event is a way for families to explore the cabins and interact with volunteers dressing and acting like pioneers so they can get a feel for life in the 1800s.

This year, a special dedication was held for the restoration of an 1828 Fraser Log Cabin, which organizers said had taken years to complete.

Inside is an 1800s classroom with wooden desks and chalk slates.

“It was originally a Stagecoach Stop on the way to Ursa,” said Friends of The Log Cabins Association President John Gebhardt. “And it was moved to the island to save it in the late 60′s. We came and started in 2007. In about 2020, we finally got to this cabin and we completely restored it from the ground up.”

Gebhardt said now that the Fraser Cabin is just about finished, the group will use this year’s funds to maintain the other cabins. The association needs at least $5,000-$10,000 a year to keep up with regular maintenance.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday demolition begins.
Demolition work begins on Ruby Tuesday
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Passengers leaving the Viking Cruise ship in Hannibal.
New cruise ship docks in Hannibal
School Resource Officer
Canton R-V placed on ‘stay-put’ after student claims to have a weapon
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer's
Winchester’s 3rd annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s grows in attendance
Toy tractors and cars of all shapes, sizes and colors were on display at the annual Quincy FFA...
Weekend toy show benefits Quincy FFA
Red, White & Back the Blue Festival
Community shows support for emergency services
Quincy High Blue Devils Volleyball Team Now Riding High On A 6 Game Winning Streak
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Sept. 9) QHS Volleyball Team On A Roll On The Hardwood