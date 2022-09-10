City of Palmyra completes asphalt overlay projects

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - If you’ve driven to the Palmyra Dollar General or the Marion County Sheriff’s Office recently, you may have noticed a smoother ride.

The city of Palmyra has been doing their yearly asphalt overlays.

Palmyra Street Commissioner Austen Dornberger said Marion City Road was in poor condition because it sees heavy truck traffic.

He said they do about 1,500 tons of asphalt overlays each year.

“That gives them a better quality road to drive on,” Dornberger said. “We try to avoid the big potholes and try to avoid major road construction that will be ongoing. We try to do it once and get it done and get everything back up to a good condition.”

Dornberger said they also resurfaced Thompson, Jefferson, and Hamilton Streets.

The projects cost the city around $190,000.

