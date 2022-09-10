Community shows support for emergency services

QUINCY (WGEM) - The community of Quincy and its emergency services came together on Saturday for the annual Red, White & Back the Blue Festival.

This yearly event featured representatives from the Adams County’s Sheriffs Office and EMS. The Quincy Police and Fire Departments showed off their vehicles and equipment.

Families came out to enjoy food, music and entertainment, and to show their support for local first responders.

“Cops get bad raps sometimes and this is good for them. Getting in the community, they get to know the cops better,” resident Steven Vandermaine said.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Javier Lofton said this event helps bring the community together and strengthens the partnership between them and local communities.

“When it’s all said and done we are all community members, we all live here,” Lofton said. “We all need to be enjoying each others company, and that’s why this event is good, so they get to know everybody who is wearing a badge and uniform.”

The event also featured a magic show and local band Pepper Spray from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday.

