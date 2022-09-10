Palmyra plans next steps for hotel feasibility study

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - The plan to bring another hotel to the city of Palmyra is closer to becoming a reality.

City officials said they have seen a lot of visitors over the past few years and they want to make sure there are enough rooms for them to stay.

The Budget Inn is the only hotel in Palmyra and City Councilman Brock Fahy said they are fully booked in the summer due to sports leagues.

Fahy said a big hotel company is interested in coming to Palmyra, so the city is conducting a feasibility study to see if that’s possible.

In the next few weeks, Growth Services Group will interview residents and local business owners about how adding another hotel would impact them. They will also start conducting traffic studies.

Fahy said it’s all to attract more people to the city.

“Our one hotel that we have here in town, we are not trying to cut business away from them by any means,” Fahy said. “We are just trying to house more people, more travelers. We have more businesses coming to town, more manufacturing.”

Fahy said adding another hotel would also help with growing manufacturing needs as Doyle Manufacturing recently added more employees.

He said they are looking into a few possible locations for the hotel and some retail stores, which include a plot of land on Highway 168 and some land at the south end of town.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.