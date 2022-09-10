Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Brad Thompson literally grew up with a basketball in his hand.

After all, his dad John Thompson was legendary as a coach in Missouri, first with the Macon boys and later the Jefferson City girls programs. After playing for his dad, Brad went into coaching, succeeding another legend, Don Foster, at Palmyra after he retired in 1993.

Basketball was in his blood.

It came as quite a shock to Thompson when his son Skylar told him he wanted to be a football player at a very young age.

“He was the first to play football in our family even though I had no intention of letting him play,” said Brad Thompson, who coached basketball at Palmyra until 2000, then spent three years in administration at Highland before coming back to Palmyra as principal for two years.

“When we left Palmyra for Fort Osage in 2005, I made a deal with him that I’d let him play football and he could give it a shot. He started out as an offensive lineman before getting moved to quarterback. Turned out well, I guess,” Brad said.

Boy did it ever.

Skylar went on to an illustrious high school career at Fort Osage in Independence, a decorated career at Kansas State and finally on Sunday, will don Miami Dolphins uniform No. 19 as the team’s No. 3 quarterback as the first full Sunday of the National Football League season kicks off and the Dolphins host the New England Patriots.

“We’ll be watching, that’s for sure,” said Brad Thompson, who retired as a freshman principal in 2020 after 16 years at Fort Osage. “As a father, I couldn’t be more proud of him. There’s been so much pressure and to just watch him sit back and attack it has been something to see.”

Brad Thompson, who still has many family and friends in the Northeast Missouri area, said he really wasn’t surprised his son made Miami’s 53-man roster, especially after seeing Skylar play in person during the Dolphins’ third preseason game but nonetheless it was an exciting phone call when Skylar called to say he’d officially made the team.

“I expected he’d make the team and looking forward to playing on the biggest stage,” Brad said.

Skylar came into training camp a long shot to win the No. 3 quarterback position behind starter Tua Tagovailoa and veteran backup Teddy Bridgewater. However, his play during training camp and during the exhibition season forced Miami’s hand.

In three preseason games, Skylar completed 36 of 48 passes for 450 yards, a league-leading 138.4 passer rating. He also threw five touchdown passes with no interceptions. His play would have made it tough for Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier to risk losing him by placing Thompson on the team’s practice squad, so the team was forced to keep three quarterbacks.

Despite his low round draft status, Skylar was always confident he could win a job in the NFL.

“I know what I’m capable of doing,” Skylar told The Palm Beach Post. “And I believe in myself. I’m a confident person. I just knew if I came in here and took care of my business that something good will come of that. I don’t know what that will look like, but good things can happen when I put forth my best effort and that’s what I try to do every day.”

Skylar was the 247th pick of the NFL Draft in the seventh round.

Brad said the family and close friends, including Skylar, were gathered around watching on TV as pick after pick was being made and his name hadn’t been called.

“I was getting ready to have one of those conversations you don’t want to have with your son,” Brad said. “We knew if he didn’t get drafted there’d be free agency stuff. Then the phone rang and it was the Dolphins saying they were gonna draft him. That was pretty emotional when that call came.”

Skylar’s mother, Teresa, died from breast cancer when he was just 6 years old. With each of his 42 career touchdown passes at Kansas State, he would look to the sky to honor his mother and his grandfather.

“My Dad and I have been through a lot together and just to see his face light up when I told him news (of making the 53-man roster)” Skylar told the Palm Beach Post. “My Dad is not an emotional person, but got emotional, just sharing the journey we’ve had together.”

Brad has since been married to Kathy Thompson for 17 years and they have a son Anthony, 15, who is starting as a sophomore linebacker at Fort Osage. Brad also has two grown children Ashley Gibson of Palmyra and Eric Pyle.

With retirement for Brad Thompson will come the opportunity for several trips to Miami, not a bad place to go as colder weather nears.

“We will try and get to Miami as much as we can,” Brad said. “I’m sure he’s gonna get a lot of people visiting

