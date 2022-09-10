Weekend toy show benefits Quincy FFA

QUINCY (WGEM) - Toy tractors and cars of all shapes and sizes were on display Saturday at the annual Quincy FFA Toy Show.

The day began with the first ever Barnyard Fun Run 5K, which stretched from Quincy Senior High School down to Flinn Stadium, around the track and back.

The 5K was followed by the daylong toy show which took place inside the high school’s gym.

Event organizers including Quincy FFA Chapter Sentinel Garrett Morris said they were happy with the day’s turnout, especially for the early morning run.

“With the run, we had over 75 runners and racers, which was really good for our first year and that brought a lot of attention to the toy show and to the vendors,” said Morris.

Quincy Senior High School FFA Adviser Kelly Weiman said the combination of the high turnout 5K and the sponsors for the weekend as a whole will prove to be a great fundraiser for the local FFA chapter.

She said months of planning went into organizing the weekend long show.

The event is free to attend, with donations benefitting the Quincy Senior High School FFA Chapter.

Morris said funds raised will help in many ways, including upgrading the school’s agriculture program and helping fund the chapter’s participation in national conferences and competitions.

The toy show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the school gym.

