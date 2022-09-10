Weekend toy show benefits Quincy FFA

Toy tractors and cars of all shapes, sizes and colors were on display at the annual Quincy FFA...
Toy tractors and cars of all shapes, sizes and colors were on display at the annual Quincy FFA Toy Show.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Toy tractors and cars of all shapes and sizes were on display Saturday at the annual Quincy FFA Toy Show.

The day began with the first ever Barnyard Fun Run 5K, which stretched from Quincy Senior High School down to Flinn Stadium, around the track and back.

The 5K was followed by the daylong toy show which took place inside the high school’s gym.

Event organizers including Quincy FFA Chapter Sentinel Garrett Morris said they were happy with the day’s turnout, especially for the early morning run.

“With the run, we had over 75 runners and racers, which was really good for our first year and that brought a lot of attention to the toy show and to the vendors,” said Morris.

Quincy Senior High School FFA Adviser Kelly Weiman said the combination of the high turnout 5K and the sponsors for the weekend as a whole will prove to be a great fundraiser for the local FFA chapter.

She said months of planning went into organizing the weekend long show.

The event is free to attend, with donations benefitting the Quincy Senior High School FFA Chapter.

Morris said funds raised will help in many ways, including upgrading the school’s agriculture program and helping fund the chapter’s participation in national conferences and competitions.

The toy show continues Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the school gym.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday demolition begins.
Demolition work begins on Ruby Tuesday
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Passengers leaving the Viking Cruise ship in Hannibal.
New cruise ship docks in Hannibal
School Resource Officer
Canton R-V placed on ‘stay-put’ after student claims to have a weapon
New London man arrested for car theft
Man arrested after stealing, crashing car in Adams County

Latest News

Walk to End Alzheimer's
Winchester’s 3rd annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s grows in attendance
Settlement Day
14th annual Frontier Settlement Day dedicated to newly restored 1800s Fraser Log Cabin
Red, White & Back the Blue Festival
Community shows support for emergency services
Quincy High Blue Devils Volleyball Team Now Riding High On A 6 Game Winning Streak
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Sept. 9) QHS Volleyball Team On A Roll On The Hardwood