WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Sept. 9) Mount Pleasant Panthers Roll Into Calvert Stadium To Face The Keokuk Chiefs On The IHSAA Gridiron

KHS Hit The Turf On A Very Emotional Night At Calvert Stadium
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (0-2) Keokuk Chiefs football team was facing the Panthers of Mount Pleasant High on a very emotion night at Calvert Stadium. As the KHS student body and community came together to show their support for one youngster fighting for his life, and another who sadly passed away, the Chiefs had to find a way to focus on the field and play a football game. It was certainly a daunting challenge, but it was one that the Chiefs took on and faced with a great deal of courage and poise as they fought their way to a big 45-29 win against MPHS.

Next week, head coach Josh Roberts will lead KHS up against Oskaloosa. The big “Football Friday Night” match-up will take place at the Lacey Sports Complex at 7:30 p.m.

