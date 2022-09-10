WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Sept. 9) Quincy Blue Devils Venture To Moline In Search Of Their First Western Big 6 Victory Of The Season

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Playing on the road, in the highly competitive Western Big 6 Conference during the football season is never easy. Hostile crowds are waiting to greet you, and the play on the field is usually physical for a full four quarters. That was the case in tonight’s QHS vs. Moline battle at Browning Field for the (2-0) Blue Devils. The (1-1) Maroons are the reining Western Big 6 Champs, and they have a rushing attack that’s tough to slow down, much less shut down. The Quincy High defensive unit can attest to that fact after tonight’s clash that ended in a 34-20 setback for the Blue and White.

QHS head coach Rick Little and his staff will now get the Blue Devils ready to host United Township next week at Flinn Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. in “The Gem City!”

