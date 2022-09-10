WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Sept. 9) Quincy High Blue Devils Volleyball Team Riding High On A 6-Game Winning Streak In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Quincy High head volleyball coach Kate Brown credits “a change in culture” for the new attitude in place, and work ethic being displayed, within the ranks of the Blue Devils program. The change in culture has clearly helped the players on the roster develop a new winning attitude on the court, as is evident by the teams current (6-3) overall slate and (3-0) record within the Western Big 6 Conference. Tuesday evening at QHS, the Blue Devils rallied from behind to post a (2-1) win over Sterling in a key conference match-up. During the home victory, the “Blue and White” displayed the poise and concentrate that allowed them not to panic during crunch time, but to relax and execute on the court as they surged from behind to lock up the win. On Thursday evening, QHS traveled to Galesburg and beat the Silver Streaks (2-1) to post their 6th victory in a row.

Before posting the conference win against SHS last Tuesday, the Blue Devils posted a (2-1) victory over Western Big 6 rival Geneseo. Now the surging squad is preparing to host Moline this upcoming Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Just 24 hours after that match, the Blue Devils will face Rock Island Alleman at 6:00 p.m. (Wednesday).

Recently the WGEM Sports-Cam ventured to the QHS gym to check-in on the Blue Devils to gain a little more insight on this red hot IHSA volleyball program that is clearly on the rise.

