WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 9) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Fall Against Moline On The Western Big 6 Gridiron And The Monroe City Panthers Beat The Highland Cougars On The Road In The Clarence Cannon Conference
Quincy High Volleyball Team Rolling On A 6-Game Winning Streak
QUINCY (WGEM) -
September 9, 2022
“Football Friday Night”
Western Big 6 Conference
Quincy 20
Moline 34
QHS Now (2-1) On The Season & (0-1) In The WB6
IHSA Football
Unity-Payson 8
Camp Point Central 30
Brown County 36
Triopia 8
Farmington 57
West Hancock 6
Lewistown 6
Rushville-Industry 54
Macomb 50
Williamsfield 27
Havana 12
Illini West 16
Williamsville 42
Pittsfield 0
Homecoming Night For The Saukees
MSHSAA
Clarence Cannon Conference
Monroe City 46
Highland 8
Palmyra 0
Centralia 35
Brookfield 30
South Shelby 46
SSHS Now (3-0) On The Season
Clark County 18
Macon 26
MSHSAA
Mark Twain 6
Wright City 21
Norborne 6
North Shelby 46
Fayette 28
Scotland County 10
MSHSAA Saturday Football Schedule
(1-1) Hannibal Pirates
vs.
(1-1) Troy-Buchanan
Kickoff Set For 7:00 PM
IHSAA
FORT MADISON BLOODHOUNDS 16
FAIRFIELD 13
IHSAA
“Senior Night” At Central Lee High School
ALBIA 46
CENTRAL LEE 20
