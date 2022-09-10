WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 9) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Fall Against Moline On The Western Big 6 Gridiron And The Monroe City Panthers Beat The Highland Cougars On The Road In The Clarence Cannon Conference Quincy High Volleyball Team Rolling On A 6-Game Winning Streak

