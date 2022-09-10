WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 9) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Fall Against Moline On The Western Big 6 Gridiron And The Monroe City Panthers Beat The Highland Cougars On The Road In The Clarence Cannon Conference

Quincy High Volleyball Team Rolling On A 6-Game Winning Streak
Sports Extra: "Football Friday Night" QHS Blue Devils Fall To Defeat At Moline 34-20
Sports Extra: "Football Friday Night" QHS Blue Devils Fall To Defeat At Moline 34-20(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -

September 9, 2022

“Football Friday Night”

Western Big 6 Conference

Quincy 20

Moline 34

QHS Now (2-1) On The Season & (0-1) In The WB6

IHSA Football

Unity-Payson 8

Camp Point Central 30

Brown County 36

Triopia 8

Farmington 57

West Hancock 6

Lewistown 6

Rushville-Industry 54

Macomb 50

Williamsfield 27

Havana 12

Illini West 16

Williamsville 42

Pittsfield 0

Homecoming Night For The Saukees

MSHSAA

Clarence Cannon Conference

Monroe City 46

Highland 8

Palmyra 0

Centralia 35

Brookfield 30

South Shelby 46

SSHS Now (3-0) On The Season

Clark County 18

Macon 26

MSHSAA

Mark Twain 6

Wright City 21

Norborne 6

North Shelby 46

Fayette 28

Scotland County 10

MSHSAA Saturday Football Schedule

(1-1) Hannibal Pirates

vs.

(1-1) Troy-Buchanan

Kickoff Set For 7:00 PM

IHSAA

FORT MADISON BLOODHOUNDS 16

FAIRFIELD 13

IHSAA

“Senior Night” At Central Lee High School

ALBIA 46

CENTRAL LEE 20

