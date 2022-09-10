WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 9) Unity-Payson Travels To Camp Point Central To Face The Undefeated Panthers While Highland Plays Host To Monroe City On The CCC Gridiron

Conference Battles On Tap In The Land Of Lincoln And The Shoe Me State!
(RB) Isaac Genenbacher Returns For Final Season With Camp Point Central
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The (2-0) Panthers of Camp Point Central have gotten off to another fast start on the WIVC North Division gridiron in 2022. Head coach Brad Dixon has the Freaks playing solid football in all three phases of teh game heading into tonight’s conference clash against Unity-Payson.

WGEM’s Jake Rongholt ventured to Camp Point, Illinois to check out this key game on the “Football Friday Night” schedule. Jake will also have details and highlights from Titletown where the hard charging Panthers of Monroe City were playing host to the Cougars of Highland.

