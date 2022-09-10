WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” Friday (September 9) Keokuk Chiefs Honor And Remembers Two Of Their Own On “Football Friday Night!”

Special Tribute Held At Calvert Stadium
Keokuk Family Comes Together For A Very Special Ceremony
Keokuk Family Comes Together For A Very Special Ceremony(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Before the Keokuk Chiefs hit the prep gridiron this evening in Southeast Iowa to face Mount Pleasant, a special tribute and moment of silence was held before kickoff. The ceremony was held to remember a former Chief’s passing, and the challenge another one faces after a recent car accident in Lee County.

WGEM’s Brendan Reidy has more details from Calvert Stadium at Keokuk High School.

