Winchester’s 3rd annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s grows in attendance

WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Over 50 people got up bright and early for a morning stroll around Winchester Square on Saturday morning for the 3rd annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It’s a way to raise awareness and money for all who have battled with Alzheimer’s disease.

Organizer and local Alzheimer’s advocate and educator Pam Hemborough said that the walk continues to grow momentum each year.

“There is one person diagnosed every 65 seconds nationwide with Alzheimer’s condition,” Hemborough said. “It seems the more the word gets out, the more you hear about people locally with someone who has it.”

She said last year’s walk raised $3,000 that went back into the Alzheimer’s Association based in Springfield. She said they hope to break that goal this year.

Kaitlyn Bettis walked with her family with the thought of her grandmother on her mind.

“I was very, very close with her,” Bettis said. “This is a big deal to our family because she spent so much time with us grandkids.”

She said many other families go through the same grief.

“More and more people have parents or grandparents that are affected by dementia or Alzheimer’s,” Bettis said. “So it’s starting to make a big headwave and people are starting to realize how serious this sickness is.”

Stacy Kelly is with the Alzheimer’s Association in Springfield. She was there to remind locals about resources.

“Populations in rural communities are more at risk for developing cognitive decline Alzheimer’s and other dementia,” Kelly said. “So it’s really important to get the word out.”

Support is available for families dealing with the hardships of Alzheimer’s.

Kelly said the Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 support hotline for caregivers and people living with dementia.

That number is 800-272-3900.

There will be another Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Quincy on September 24.

