American Legion hosts a 9/11 memorial ceremony

QUINCY (WGEM) - It was 21 years ago when American history changed forever.

Several Tri-State communities held memorial’s in honor of those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attack, including the American Legion in Quincy.

“Everybody in the U.S was impacted by that day. Some of us have friends or business associates that were actually killed on that day, so there’s an extra special memory,” said Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.

About 40 people were in attendance for Sunday’s memorial.

The ceremony consisted of a prayer, playing of Taps, a gun salute and a reef laying.

The antenna base from the twin towers originated from Quincy by Harris Corporation and remains outside of City Hall.

“It brings it even more home. It’s a Quincy piece that came back to us here in Quincy. That makes it a little more personal, a little bit more special,” said Barbara Fletcher, American Legion Post 37 Senior Vice Commander.

According to CNN, 2,997 people died from those terrorist attacks.

Community Officials said it’s important to have this memorial to remember 9/11.

“The tragic loss of life and the bravery of the first responders who risked life and limb knowing that they may not make it out alive should never be forgotten,” said Fletcher.

Many who were in attendance on Sunday said they remembered where they were on that day.

A day that will always be in their memory.

“I had the tv on and watched what was happening and just was shocked watching the first tower go down and again I think we just need to remember what happened 21 years ago,” said Mayor Troup.

The American Legion plans on making this an every year service.

