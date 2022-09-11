Chaddock annual Rose Tea honors Quincy Children’s Museum

By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 11, 2022
QUINCY (WGEM) - On Sunday afternoon, Chaddock presented the Harry & Carlene Geisler Friend of Children Award to the Quincy Children’s Museum.

The honor was awarded at Chaddock’s annual Rose Tea event at the Chaddock Quincy campus. The event dates back to the 1920′s and highlights one individual or organization that has a passion for helping children in the community.

“Each year we try to get one deserving individual or organization,” Reed said. “It’s a great chance to shine a light on all of the people in our community that are doing things to help kids and families. Quincy Children’s Museum has presented great ideas to enrich the lives of children in our community.”

The event featured refreshments for all attendees and a performance by the Chaddock Children’s Choir. Quincy Children’s Museum exhibits were also on hand to enjoy.

All proceeds from the event go directly towards Chaddock programs and services. Donations can be made at the Chaddock website.

