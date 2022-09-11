Cold Front To Usher in a Fall Feel

After a seasonably warm Saturday with high temperatures running around 5 degrees above average, a jacket may be necessary through the day on Sunday. The first strong cold front of the season will push across the Tri-States Saturday evening through Sunday morning. As the front swings through, scattered showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will roll through. The rain will not be a drought buster, amounts of a quarter to half an inch of rain will be welcomed by many, especially in drought stricken areas.

The rain does not stick around long on Sunday, as it exits the region late Sunday morning. Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the rain, allowing for the sun to break out. Despite the afternoon sunshine, temperatures will struggle to climb behind the cold front, with highs staying in the low 70′s. Temperatures Sunday night will dip into the low 50′s, with a few 40 degree readings not impossible.

Monday will be another seasonably cool day with highs staying in the low to mid 70′s before a taste of summer returns by the end of the week.

