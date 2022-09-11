Cyclist take a Moonlight Ride for Hunger

A moonlight ride for food
A moonlight ride for food(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Under the full harvest moon Saturday night, cyclists in Quincy road to raise money for the Horizons Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen with their annual Moonlight Ride for Hunger.

Executive Director Sarah Stephens said up to 400 people attend this event each year. She said it helps to meet the increased need for both their food pantry and soup kitchen.

“It’s really a night about bringing hope to a community of people who sometimes don’t have much to be hopeful for,” Stephens said.

People participating also are excited not only to cross the bridge during their ride, but support the pantry.

“It just makes me feel good about our community here in Quincy that everyone’s willing to pitch in and do something like this for the greater good and just to help the fellow people out. And that’s really cool to see especially if you’ve ever been down to horizons to see all the good things that they do,” Madison and Davis Bicycles Service Manager Alex Adams said.

Stephens said this event tends to raise $30,000. She said the food in their pantry goes quickly and is grateful for a very supportive community that keeps them open.

