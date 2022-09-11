Fall Feel Won’t Last

As the cold front moved through Sunday morning, many areas saw beneficial rainfall amounting to as much as 1-2 inches in some areas. Behind the front, cooler weather settled in with highs in the 70′s on Sunday. The 70′s will stick around on Monday, with temperatures just ticking upwards by a couple of degrees. During the overnight timeframe, temperatures will drop to the lowest they have been in some time, down into the low 50′s with a few rural locations potentially dropping into the upper 40′s.

The fall feel will not last long however. Abundant sunshine returns on Tuesday, which will allow temps to climb back to average, around 80 degrees. Through the end of the week, the warming trend will continue with temps rising 5 to 10 degrees above average, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 80′s.

