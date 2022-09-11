Jared’s Jams raising money for Special Olympics

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - What started out as a way to give back to the Special Olympics is now a business in Edina, Missouri.

Jared Niemeyer started Jared’s Jams back in 2016 after he spoke at the United Nations for Special Olympics.

After many years of trying to get a FDA approved kitchen, Niemeyer now has a store where they can ship their products.

It wasn’t until February of 2021 when they found a building.

Last fall, they were able to have a soft opening and have been giving 10% of their earnings to Special Olympics since.

“Special Olympics has given me so many opportunities that I just wanted to give back. I started Jared’s Jams to raise money to give back to Special Olympics,” said Niemeyer.

Jared’s Jams sells jams, syrups, extracts and now coffee.

You can visit Jared’s Jams website to see more information on their business hours and how to order their products.

