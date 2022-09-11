Jared’s Jams raising money for Special Olympics

Jared Jam's raises money for Special Olympics.
Jared Jam's raises money for Special Olympics.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) - What started out as a way to give back to the Special Olympics is now a business in Edina, Missouri.

Jared Niemeyer started Jared’s Jams back in 2016 after he spoke at the United Nations for Special Olympics.

After many years of trying to get a FDA approved kitchen, Niemeyer now has a store where they can ship their products.

It wasn’t until February of 2021 when they found a building.

Last fall, they were able to have a soft opening and have been giving 10% of their earnings to Special Olympics since.

“Special Olympics has given me so many opportunities that I just wanted to give back. I started Jared’s Jams to raise money to give back to Special Olympics,” said Niemeyer.

Jared’s Jams sells jams, syrups, extracts and now coffee.

You can visit Jared’s Jams website to see more information on their business hours and how to order their products.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
Passengers leaving the Viking Cruise ship in Hannibal.
New cruise ship docks in Hannibal
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors to be on the lookout for...
CDC: Pediatricians be on lookout for rare, serious respiratory infection affecting children

Latest News

Willow grove Childcare and Learning is awaiting state approval before they can open.
New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors
Quincy Children's Museum Executive Director Amy Peters accepted the Friend of Children Award on...
Chaddock annual Rose Tea honors Quincy Children’s Museum
Quincy city officials gathered together to remember those who lost their lives 21 years ago.
American Legion hosts a 9/11 memorial ceremony
The Better Business Bureau says to beware of a new scam targeting consumers with student loans.
BBB: Beware of new scam targeting consumers with student loans