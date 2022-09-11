New childcare center awaiting state approval before opening their doors

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - A new child care facility in Hancock County is hoping to open before the end of the year.

Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center was created by a collaborative effort between Memorial Hospital, Professional Swine Management and Carthage Veterinary Service.

Pending state approval, the center is set to serve children ages 6 weeks to 12 years from 6 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Executive Director Keylee Kohler said the idea to first create a facility came when major employers in the county communicated a need for childcare services.

“We have several home daycares, but a lot those daycare providers are retiring, and we only have one licensed center in Hancock County,” Kohler said.

Kohler said they’re still awaiting permit-approval through the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) before the center can open.

Once fully-staffed, Willow Grove will employ seven teachers and eight teacher assistants. DCFS requires qualified teachers to have at least 60 college credit hours, with at least six of those being in early childhood. Teachers must also pass a background check.

Kohler said their hasn’t been a problem with getting assistants, but getting qualified teacher applications has been an up-hill battle.

“We have several teacher assistant applications, but we are in desperate need of applications for qualified teachers,” Kohler said. “It’s quite a process to get those qualified teachers.”

Owned and operated by the Hancock County Senior and Childcare Services with the collaboration between the three mentioned employers, Memorial Hospital President and CEO Ada Bair said the lack of childcare in Hancock County presented an issue with hiring staff.

“People can’t come to work if they don’t have a place for their children,” Bair said.

Additionally, the long work hours a hospital requires of its employees is another obstacle. Bair said she hopes Willow Grove will be a suitable option for laborers who work long or irregular work hours.

“Being a hospital, we have 12-hour shifts and so having a provider that is wonderful to be available from 8 to 5, but we need that 12.5 to 13-hour day in order to really be able to take care of our families and our kids,” Bair added.

Bair said Willow Grove was made possible by charitable contributions through the Memorial Hospital Foundation and other donors in the community.

Willow Grove is currently accepting applications for children. Applications are available at the center, 641 Buchanan Street and on their Facebook page.

An open house will be held on Monday, Sept. 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

