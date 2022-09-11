QND vs Hope Academy Football Highlights

QUINCY (WGEM) -

The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Welcomed in Hope Academy on Saturday. The Raider Defense set the tone early. Jackson Stratton came away with an early pick, and helped give QND great field position to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead. Quincy Notre Dame missed a pair of field goals in the first half, but still went into the break leading 7-6. However, Hope Academy turned it on in the second half, and ended up defeating Quincy Notre Dame 33-14

