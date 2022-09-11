QND vs Hope Academy Football Highlights

WGEM Sports
QND Head Football Coach Jack Cornell Excited About 2022 Raiders
QND Head Football Coach Jack Cornell Excited About 2022 Raiders(WGEM)
By Brendan Reidy
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -

The Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Welcomed in Hope Academy on Saturday. The Raider Defense set the tone early. Jackson Stratton came away with an early pick, and helped give QND great field position to give the Raiders an early 7-0 lead. Quincy Notre Dame missed a pair of field goals in the first half, but still went into the break leading 7-6. However, Hope Academy turned it on in the second half, and ended up defeating Quincy Notre Dame 33-14

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruby Tuesday demolition begins.
Demolition work begins on Ruby Tuesday
Passengers leaving the Viking Cruise ship in Hannibal.
New cruise ship docks in Hannibal
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB
Marcus Mays' 2018 booking photo.
La Grange man found guilty for 2018 death of 2-year-old girl
School Resource Officer
Canton R-V placed on ‘stay-put’ after student claims to have a weapon

Latest News

A golf ball lies on grass
Red Rodgers Golf Invitational Highlights
QHS vs QND Boys Soccer.
QND vs Normal Community Soccer Highlights
Palmyra approves school tax rate
Palmyra Cross Country Invite Highlights
Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson
Son of former Palmyra basketball coach sticks as Miami Dolphins No. 3 QB