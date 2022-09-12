Bear crashes 2-year-old’s birthday party, eats cupcakes

A large black bear showed up to a 2-year-old's birthday party and helped itself to some cupcakes. (Source: Robert Durst)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (CNN) – An unexpected guest crashed a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Connecticut last weekend.

A large black bear showed up and helped itself to some cupcakes.

Laura Durst was having a party for her 2-year-old son when the bear popped up behind a guest and sniffed her.

Springing into action, some of the adults grabbed the children and took them into the garage. Some guests got into their cars and honked their horns, while others continued yelling at the bear to scare it away, but the bear was unfazed.

The bear made its way to the dessert table and began snacking.

Durst says the party guests ended up waiting inside the house until the bear left on its own.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois income and property tax rebate checks are ready to head out the door to help people...
Six million Illinoisans will receive property, income tax rebates
Quincy High Blue Devils Basketball
QHS makes changes to spectator policy for students at football, basketball games
QUINCY CITY COUNCIL
Troup casts tie-breaking vote to end curbside recycling
School Lockdown (gfx)
Madison C-3 School District placed on lockdown
Hannibal park ribbon cutting
City of Hannibal holds grand opening for Ann Dorsey Hodgdon Park

Latest News

Riley McGowan, 23, says a wrong-way driver who was under the influence ran him over twice...
Man, 23, loses both legs after drunken driver hits him
The 23-year-old man says a wrong-way driver, who was under the influence, ran him over twice...
Man calls for change after losing both legs in DUI crash
Grammy-winning jazz legend Ramsey Lewis died peacefully in his sleep at age 87, his manager says.
Friends remember jazz great Ramsey Lewis
Carter Venvertloh Records A 3-Goal Hat Trick Against United Township During QHS Win!
WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (Sept. 14) QHS Blue Devils Post A 3-2 Win Over UT On The Soccer Pitch
The shooter pleaded guilty to murdering 17 students and staff members at Parkland's Marjory...
Expert: School shooter’s mother drank heavily in pregnancy