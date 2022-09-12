Bella Ease receives literacy grant from Dollar General

QUINCY (WGEM) - If your child goes to Bella Ease, they’ll soon have more reading opportunities.

Bella Ease received a $3,000 literacy grant from Dollar General.

They applied for this grant back in May and are now finally able to use the funds for their kids.

Officials at Bella Ease said it’s important that kids have more reading options.

“Our goal is to get kids on grade level for reading if possible, but also to keep them in school and get them to graduation, so if this helps them then it’s just one step closer to our goal,” said Gabrielle Esselman, Bella Ease Youth Service Coordinator.

Bella Ease works with 60 kids from the community.

They have been approved for several grants this year and are waiting to put them to use.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.