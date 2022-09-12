Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 11th, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bev Paben

Merlin Luft

Cole Nebe

Bryce Nebe

Chase Powell

Weston Heisler

Bobbette Jenkins

Carrabella Ridgeway

Kaitlyn Smith

Jim Walker

Randy Helms

John Toumbs

Tara Davis

Maddison Cockerill

Rodney Kinder

Parker Howell

Kylie Wallace

Matt Mitchell

Brady Schanz

Amber Manard

Judy Oliver

Beau Semenick

Katie Boone

Denny Wilson

Karen Woolfolk

Isaiah Aden

Holly VanHootengem

Dean Clark

Aubrey Perkins

Tony Dixon

ANNIVERSARIES

Ryan & Gena Seberg

Jim & Marcia Walker

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 12th, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 12, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 12, 2022

Community

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 10th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries : September 9th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthday and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 9, 2022

Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 9, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 8th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 8, 2022

Updated: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 8, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 7th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: September 7, 2022

Updated: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:39 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: September 7, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 6th, 2022

Updated: Sep. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.comPlease have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.